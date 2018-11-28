Armenia President meets with heads of several leading German companies

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, who is on an official visit to Germany, on Wednesday had a working breakfast with the heads of several leading German companies which are either carrying out business in Armenia or are interested in cooperation with the country.
Noting that a number of companies with the assistance German capital were successfully operating in Armenia’s economy, President Sarkissian expressed a conviction that there was great potential to deepen cooperation.
Stating that the 21st century is an era of rapid changes, the President said Armenia is a country which is in the right place at the right time
Sarkissian added that Armenia has been at the crossroads of civilizations for millennia.
Also, the President briefed the German business leaders on the priority domains of Armenia’s economy, its investment appeal and business climate, as well as the competitive advantages of doing business in the country.
Heads of the German companies operating in Armenia, for their part, spoke about the opportunities for expanding their current projects in the country.
In addition, President Armen Sarkissian proposed the other German businessmen participating in this working breakfast to visit Armenia in order to study and discuss, on location, the promising domains for mutually beneficial cooperation.