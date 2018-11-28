Putin plans to talk with Saudi Crown Prince at G20 Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to talk with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
His remarks came in response to comment, whether the meeting of the two leaders has been planned.
Peskov confirmed the contacts and noted that the assistant to the Russian President Yury Ushakov will provide the details later.
The G20 Summit is set be held in Argentina from November 30 to December 1.