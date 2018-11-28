Armenia acting PM: 2 roads connecting to Georgia will be brought to excellent shape in 1.5 years

Our government very quickly started the repair of the Jujevan-Noyemberyan road section, which is a matter of not only of local, but also of national importance.
Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who heads the electoral list of My Step alliance, on Wednesday said the aforementioned at their meeting with voters in Noyemberyan town, and within the framework of their campaign rally for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia.
“The poor state of that road was a major obstacle before tourism,” Pashinyan said. “Notwithstanding that, according to data for the ten months of this year, we [Armenia] have had an 8.8% growth in tourism sector.
“[Road] construction will continue next year, and the two roads that connect us to Georgia shall be in brilliant condition within one to 1.5 years; this will substantially boost tourism, [and] also, the small and medium-sized businesses [in the region].”