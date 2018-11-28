News
UK court rejects extradition of Turkish suspect in FETO case
UK court rejects extradition of Turkish suspect in FETO case
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

A British court on Wednesday rejected Turkish request for extradition of three suspects linked to the Fetullah Terror Organization (FETO), Anadolu reported.

Ankara has 14 days to file an appeal. A court confiscated former Koza Holding director Hamdi Akin Ipek’s passport and banned him from leaving London but released him on a £50,000 ($66,000) bail, a common procedure in extradition cases in the U.K.

On July 15, 2016, a group of soldiers and officers of the Armed Forces of Turkey attempted a coup d'état and capture of President Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Turkish media, FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Thousands of people have been convicted in Turkey, tens of thousands have lost their jobs in government agencies. Among those convicted, accused or suspected there are a large number of senior officers, media representatives, businessmen.
