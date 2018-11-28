Armenia Prosecutor General: Some judgements on March 1 case may be revised

YEREVAN. – Armenia's Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan does not exclude that some of the decisions on March 1, 2008 case may be revised.
Lawyers for the second president of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, argue that the accusation put forward by the investigative body calls into question judgements made earlier by the courts.
According to Davtyan, it would be surprising if the lawyers agreed.
Today, the current available facts are opposed to previous ones, noted the Prosecutor General.
“The charge brought against Robert Kocharyan does not contradict decisions made on the basis of the 2008 case data, while the data obtained during the current investigation suggests revising earlier judgements,” Artur Davtyan said and referred to the ECHR decisions.