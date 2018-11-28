News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 28
USD
485.05
EUR
547.18
RUB
7.2
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.05
EUR
547.18
RUB
7.2
Show news feed
Armenia Prosecutor General: Some judgements on March 1 case may be revised
Armenia Prosecutor General: Some judgements on March 1 case may be revised
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Armenia's Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan does not exclude that some of the decisions on March 1, 2008 case may be revised.

Lawyers for the second president of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, argue that the accusation put forward by the investigative body calls into question judgements made earlier by the courts.

According to Davtyan, it would be surprising if the lawyers agreed.

Today, the current available facts are opposed to previous ones, noted the Prosecutor General.

“The charge brought against Robert Kocharyan does not contradict decisions made on the basis of the 2008 case data, while the data obtained during the current investigation suggests revising earlier judgements,” Artur Davtyan said and referred to the ECHR decisions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kocharyan’s defense team's petition rejected by Court of Appeal
The examination of the petition on changing second president's preventive measure will continue tomorrow...
 Kocharyan's attorney: Hearings start with gross violations
The judgement will be delivered at 5pm on Wednesday...
 Kocharyan's lawyer: We do not oppose presence of Attorney General
The judgement, not the opinion or presence of the prosecutor, is essential...
 Head of special service: Over 1,000 interrogations conducted in March 1 criminal case
“Over 20 examinations have been appointed...
 Armenia’s Attorney General: Kocharyan has to remain in custody
Kocharyan’s actions were not consistent with the Constitution and the law...
 Armenia attorney general attends Criminal Court of Appeal hearing on 2nd President
This is an unprecedented occurrence that the Prosecutor General the country is in attendance at the trial, in person…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news