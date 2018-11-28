News
Wednesday
November 28
USD
485.05
EUR
547.18
RUB
7.2
Dollar drops slightly in Armenia
Dollar drops slightly in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 485.05/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.03 from Tuesday, the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia informed.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 547.18 (down by AMD 1.54), that of one British pound totaled AMD 619.12 (up by AMD 0.40), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.20 (down by AMD 0.07) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 222.61, AMD 19,044.27 and AMD 13,146.35 respectively.
