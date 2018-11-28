NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 28.11.2018

Armenia's second president Robert Kocharyan has to remain in custody, Attorney General Artur Davtyan said as the Criminal Court of Appeal is considering the appeal on overturning the court decision on remanding Kocharyan in custody.
Davtyan who attended the hearings on Wednesday said Kocharyan’s actions were not consistent with the Constitution and the law.
Kocharyan's lawyers did not oppose the presence of Attorney General, but said he had to attend the hearings from the very beginning. The lawyers have submitted a motion to recuse the judge.
There have been over 1,000 interrogations in connection with the March 1 crimincl case during the recent six months, head of Armenia’s Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan said.
He added that over 20 examinations have been appointed and over 40 searches conducted.
Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan is among those charged within the framework of the March 1 criminal case.
The son of Aram Sargsyan, one of the leaders of “We” bloc that is running in the parliamentary elections, was injured in a car accident on Tuesday.
The car of Gurgen Sargsyan, 25, collided with Nissan Pathfinder. Both drivers were hospitalized.
A delegation from Armenia, and led by Acting First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, on Tuesday participated in the regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk.
In his address Mirzoyan reaffirmed that Armenia will continue to take consistent steps toward the deepening of integration processes within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
Furthermore, Mirzoyan noted that Armenia will assume the EAEU chairmanship in 2019, and expressed readiness to host a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Armenia, in the summer of the coming year.
The EU and Armenia held the first meeting of the Partnership Committee under the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
The Committee discussed the draft CEPA implementation roadmap prepared by the Armenian government. It was stated that the EU looks forward to credible, inclusive and transparent early elections on December 9. The sides agreed to continue promoting the mobility of citizens through the Visa-facilitation and the Readmission Agreements and consider in due course the opening of a Visa-liberalisation Dialogue, provided that conditions for well-managed and secure mobility are in place.