Pashinyan: Serzh Sargsyan's brother ready to return $30 million to state budget

Armenia’s acting Prime Minister, the leader of the My Step bloc, Nikol Pashinyan stated that Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan's brother, Alexander Sargsyan is ready to return $30 million to the state budget.
“We have many times spoken about the arrest of Serzh Sargsyan’s brother Alexander Sargsyan’s $30 million in one of the banks,” Pashinyan stated during the election campaign in Ijevan.
“After one of my speeches, Serzh Sargsyan’s brother made a statement that he is ready to provide some of the money for some purposes. I am being told that he expressed readiness to return the whole sum to the state budget,” Pashinyan stated.
Earlier it was reported that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made public and open threats against the citizen of Armenia Alexander Sargsyan at a regular campaign rally on Monday. Alexander Sargsyan, the brother of the third president Serzh Sargsyan, issued a statement saying Pashinyan gave him a week “to return to the state budget the financial means that belong to me”.