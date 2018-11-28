PABSEC General Assembly 53th meeting scheduled for June 2019 in Baku

The 53rd plenary meeting of the PABSEC General Assembly will be held in June 2019 in Baku, Armenian National Assembly speaker Ara Babloyan said during the 52nd meeting held in Yerevan.
At the sitting by the rotation order the PABSEC Presidency was transferred to Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, Armenian Parliament’s press service reported.
The Head of the Azerbaijani Delegation to the PABSEC Eldar Guliyev thanked the PABSEC President, the RA NA President Ara Babloyan for organizing the works of the Assembly at high level.
Ara Babloyan delivered a final speech at the PABSEC General Assembly.
“Dear colleagues, concluding the work of the 52nd Plenary Session of PABSEC General Assembly, which is held in the hard economic and political situation of the world and also in our region, I would like once again thank all national delegations for active participation in the work of the Assembly, as well as for the great contribution in the success of our meeting,” he said adding “We reaffirmed the important role of the parliaments in the development of the regional economic cooperation.
I am sure that during the effective debates the voiced opinions and recommendations will be taken into consideration in the further work of the Assembly. And the practical and constructive atmosphere of debates will rule in the Assembly also in the future.
I am sure that the Armenian delegation will also have great contribution to the work of the Parliamentary Assembly and will continue the close cooperation between the RA National We hope that the Presidency of Azerbaijan to PABSEC will successfully go on and will continue the process of reaching the goals and problems of the Black Sea economic cooperation.”