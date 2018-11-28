News
Wednesday
November 28
News
Iran should increase its military capability and readiness to ward off enemies
Iran should increase its military capability and readiness to ward off enemies
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

It is necessary to increase the combat readiness of the army and the country's military potential so that enemies would not dare to threaten Iran, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

"Increase your capability and readiness as much as you can so Iran's enemies will not even dare threaten these great people. The Islamic Republic does not intend to start war with anyone,” NY Times reported quoting the leader. 

According to him, the increase in the combat readiness of the country's armed forces is a deterrent factor.
