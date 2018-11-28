Azerbaijani media posts interview with Arsen Baghdasaryan

The Azerbaijani authorities decided to play on the feelings of the relatives of the captured Armenians, using the prisoners for their own purposes.
A few days ago, the Azerbaijani media distributed a letter, allegedly written by Arsen Baghdasaryan and addressed to the Armenian authorities.
The citizen of Karabakh, Arsen Baghdasaryan was captured on December 26, 2014. Bagdasaryan was accused of “sabotage” and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Baghdasaryan, has sent an appeal to acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for releasing prisoners of war and hostages upon "all to all" principle, the Azerbaijani State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People said in a message on Nov. 26.
Today the Azerbaijani media distributed an interview with Arsen Baghdasaryan. It is noteworthy that, according to International Humanitarian Law, attracting the attention of the public, publishing interviews and photos are not welcome at all.
"I have only one request, help me go back home," Arsen Baghdasaryan noted during the interview.