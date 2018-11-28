News
Kerch Strait incident not changing Germany's stance on Nord Stream-2
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Berlin took note of the criticism from Kiev in regard to Germany's 'insufficiently active' position on the recent incident in the Kerch Strait, but the situation does not change anything regarding the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, said briefing, Cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said, Sputnik reported.

'The German government, of course, took this criticism into consideration, but… it doesn’t change anything in Germany's approach to this project as economic. Nord Stream-2 is primarily an economic project, we have always said that, although it has a political component, namely the issue of the role of Ukrainian transit of Russian gas after 2019. We have always stressed that clarity is needed on this issue', Seibert said at a news briefing.
