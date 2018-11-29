News
Mattis: Saudi Arabia plays fundamental role in maintaining security in Middle East
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Saudi Arabia plays a fundamental role in maintaining security in the Middle East, which cannot be dismissed even as the United States seeks accountability for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis told U.S. senators in a closed briefing on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

“I must note we are seldom free to work with unblemished partners ... Our security interests cannot be dismissed, even as we seek accountability for what President Trump described as the ‘unacceptable and horrible crime’ of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder,” Mattis said, according to remarks sent to reporters.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
