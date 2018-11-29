News
Pompeo: No direct reporting connecting Saudi crown prince to order to murder Khashoggi
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there was no intelligence connecting the order to murder Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, The Associated Press reported.

Pompeo said, “I do believe I’ve read every piece of intelligence” that came in “and there is no direct reporting connecting the crown prince to the order to murder Jamal Khashoggi.”

Pompeo spoke after he and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis briefed senators behind closed doors Wednesday on the US response to the Khashoggi killing.

On October 2, The Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi had entered the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, to validate documents, but had gone missing. It was argued that he was killed there for writing articles that criticize Riyadh. Saudi Arabia, however, had denied these accusations claiming that the journalist had disappeared after leaving the consulate. But subsequently, Riyadh confirmed that Khashoggi was killed at the consulate.
