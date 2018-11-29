Newspaper: CSTO final “game” to be played in forthcoming session

YEREVAN. – The developments regarding the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) were discussed at the Eurasian Economic Union heads of governments’ meeting, which was held Tuesday in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk, Hraparak (Square) newspaper of Armenia reported.

‘“As for the [appointment of the next] CSTO Secretary [General], it should be noted that the issue is quite delicate. If Armenia has only committed a procedural violation of the CSTO regulations by recalling [Yuri] Khachaturov [from this post], [the] Belarus [president] has permitted a severe content violation by discussing the confidential talk of [the recent CSTO] closed session with the ambassador of a non-member country [Azerbaijan].

‘“The final [respective] game will be played in the [CSTO] session’s hall itself, on December 6,’ our source said.

“According to the same sources, [Armenia’s] Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is on vacation, will definitely attend that session,” Hraparak wrote.