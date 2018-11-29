Ambassador to mayor: Lebanese youth are coming to Yerevan increasingly often

YEREVAN. – Capital city Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan received Lebanese Ambassador to Armenia Maya Dagher.
Marutyan noted that collaboration between the two sister cities, Yerevan and Beirut, had a special place in Armenian-Lebanese friendly relations. Also, the mayor expressed confidence that these relations will continue to deepen and develop in specific domains.
Ambassador Dagher, for her part, welcomed the youthful “breath” being observed in recent times in Yerevan. The diplomat added that Lebanese youth were coming to Yerevan more and more often, and investing in the city’s economy.
Mayor Marutyan, in turn, assured that the present-day situation in Yerevan will contribute in the best way so that foreign investors and businessmen work in comfortable conditions in the city.