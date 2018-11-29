News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 29
USD
485.05
EUR
547.18
RUB
7.2
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.05
EUR
547.18
RUB
7.2
Show news feed
Armenia acting PM-led My Step alliance MP candidates are in Gegharkunik Province
Armenia acting PM-led My Step alliance MP candidates are in Gegharkunik Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The My Step alliance’s MP candidates, led by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, on Thursday are meeting with voters in Gegharkunik Province, within the framework of their campaign rallies for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia.

The My Step campaign team will be in Chambarak, Vardenis, Martuni, Gavar, and Sevan towns.

Pashinyan has taken a leave until December 5, to take part in the election campaign of this alliance.

Nikol Pashinyan, acting First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction Head Lena Nazaryan are the top three, respectively, on the electoral list of My Step alliance.

Campaign season for the upcoming snap National Assembly (NA) election has gotten underway Monday in Armenia.

The campaign season will conclude on December 7, whereas December 8 is election silence day, and December 9—election day

Eleven political forces—two alliances and nine parties—are running for parliament.

As a result of this election, the NA seats will be distributed proportionally among the political forces that have passed the respective minimum thresholds: 5% for parties, and 7% for alliances.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia acting PM: We will spend money returned from corrupt dealings, on the army
All corruption coils have been uncoiled, and they are being uncoiled…
 Acting Premier believes in “collective diligence of the Armenian nation”
I consider this degree of poverty to be a shame and a stigma on our country…
 Armenia police publicize number of citizens eligible to vote in early election
4,477 of them are members of the election committees...
 Armenia’s Pashinyan pledges to exempt microbusinesses from taxes
Also, the acting PM informed that the country had received a major environmental grant…
 Aram Sargsyan: Armenia should deepen relations with NATO
We must diversify our foreign policy relations...
 ARF candidate Bagrat Yesayan withdraws from race
The reasons are personal...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news