Saudi Arabia, US sign $15 billion deal for THAAD missiles

Armenia acting PM: We will spend money returned from corrupt dealings, on the army

Melania Trump lights National Christmas Tree

Artsakh: Azerbaijan is playing with fate of people, world community is silent

Bright Armenia: Relations with EU must reach strategic level

Acting Premier believes in “collective diligence of the Armenian nation”

Armenia police publicize number of citizens eligible to vote in early election

Armenia’s Pashinyan pledges to exempt microbusinesses from taxes

Senate committee delays vote on US ambassador to Baku

Russian drunk driver causes major accident in Armenia, he is injured

Armenia acting PM-led My Step alliance MP candidates are in Gegharkunik Province

Ambassador to mayor: Lebanese youth are coming to Yerevan increasingly often

Newspaper: CSTO final “game” to be played in forthcoming session

US woman trying to raise $16,000 for Armenia stray dogs

Salome Zurabishvili wins Georgia presidential election

Pompeo: No direct reporting connecting Saudi crown prince to order to murder Khashoggi

Mattis: Saudi Arabia plays fundamental role in maintaining security in Middle East

Turkey risks expulsion from the U.S.-led F-35 program

UN chief willing to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit

Armenian President meets with Angela Merkel

UK to be poorer after Brexit

Pompeo: Downgrading US-Saudi ties would be 'grave mistake'

Exit polls: Salome Zurabishvili wins Georgia’s presidential elections

Kerch Strait incident not changing Germany's stance on Nord Stream-2

China's Xi Jinping: We are at a crossroads

Kocharyan’s defense team's going to apply to Constitutional Court

2 injured in Armenia shooting

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 28.11.2018

Azerbaijani media posts interview with Arsen Baghdasaryan

Iran should increase its military capability and readiness to ward off enemies

Aram Sargsyan: Armenia should deepen relations with NATO

Armenia has new ambassador to UK

Germany, France rejects proposal to toughen sanctions on Moscow

Kocharyan’s defense team's petition rejected by Court of Appeal

UK court rejects extradition of Turkish suspect in FETO case

Armenia appoints new ambassador to Austria

ARF candidate Bagrat Yesayan withdraws from race

PABSEC General Assembly 53th meeting scheduled for June 2019 in Baku

Putin: Trump is set to work, but common ground should be found

Pashinyan: Serzh Sargsyan's brother ready to return $30 million to state budget

Armenia Prosecutor General: Some judgements on March 1 case may be revised

Dollar drops slightly in Armenia

Parliament speaker briefs Turkmenistan delegation on newborn screening in Armenia

'We' bloc: Gas, electricity prices can be reduced significantly

Armenia chief compulsory enforcement officer heads to Paris

Armenia acting PM: 2 roads connecting to Georgia will be brought to excellent shape in 1.5 years

Putin plans to talk with Saudi Crown Prince at G20 Summit

Police detain foreigner who illegally entered Armenia with false documents

Queensland evacuated due to wildfires

Kocharyan's attorney: Hearings start with gross violations

Armenia President meets with heads of several leading German companies

Erdogan: Using national currencies in international trade will break shackles

2nd round of Georgian presidential elections kicks off

EU ambassador: EU backs transitional justice reform

Kocharyan's lawyer: We do not oppose presence of Attorney General

Armenia Acting First Deputy PM: We spoke about CSTO Secretary General’s matter too

Armenia official: Transitional justice is not a medieval court

Armenia National Security Service chief: There are people who are carrying out preparations for buying votes

Armenia acting PM: Matter regarding Karen Ghazaryan, who is in captivity in Azerbaijan, is not simple issue

“We” alliance holds meeting in Shirak province

Head of special service: Over 1,000 interrogations conducted in March 1 criminal case

Train car-shack destroyed by fire in Armenia village, burnt dead body found inside

Armenia’s Attorney General: Kocharyan has to remain in custody

Justice Ministry: Armenia closely cooperates with Europe in human rights

EU ambassador: Armenia can be proud of its developed institute of Human Rights Defender

Armenia acting PM-led My Step alliance MP candidates are in Tavush Province

Very important to CoE that human rights standards were introduced in Armenia

Newspaper: My Step alliance tears down Bright Armenia Party posters, posts its own instead

Armenia to assume EAEU chairmanship in 2019 (PHOTOS)

5.9-magnitude quake occurs near Japan coasts

Prosperous Armenia Party pledges to build Russian school

EU and Iran express determination to preserve the nuclear agreement

Trump will meet leaders of Russia, Japan, Germany, Argentina at G20

White House 'disappointed' in China trade response

Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations

Trump's administration peace plan to be unveiled in early 2019

Families of participants of Karabakh "storming" Azebaijani presidential administration

Aram Sargsyan's son injured in car accident (PHOTOS)

Turkish FM: Saudi journalist killed in 'disgusting seven-minute long murder'

Armenia's acting PM speaks about problems with Teghut mine

Nikol Pashinyan: Drinking water tariff will not be increased until 2024

China launches online trademark-service system

Republican Party of Armenia: Number of statements by Nikol Pashinyan are vivid example of hate speech

Gagik Tsarukyan: I'm not a Harvard University graduate, but I have experience

One of Ukrainian sailors arrested

EU urges US to join WTO reform

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 27.11.2018

EU, Armenia agree to consider in due course the opening of visa-liberalisation dialogue

Pashinyan: Alaverdi is considered RPA's base, but I hope not a single vote will be given to RPA

Armenian PM: How could I send my son to Karabakh if I were to hand over lands?

Medvedev: Ratification of agreement on marking of goods in EAEU will be completed by the end of 2018

AP: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince may become persona non grata in West

Armenian 2nd President's defenders to submit petition for the judge to recuse himself

Armenia National Assembly speaker meets Iranian Majlis deputy

Armenians of Argentina protest against Erdogan’s visit

Daniel Ioannisyan: There are violations in campaigns of My Step bloc and Prosperous Armenia party

Armenia president: Armenia is ready to become platform for various discussions (PHOTO)

Russian ambassador: All problems within CSTO have to be solved on basis of consensus

Belarus Defense Ministry’s working group arrives in Armenia

Prosperous Armenia party leader at campaign rally in Abovyan