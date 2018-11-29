News
Armenia’s Pashinyan pledges to exempt microbusinesses from taxes
Armenia’s Pashinyan pledges to exempt microbusinesses from taxes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

To encourage work, we are going to exempt microbusinesses from taxes, as of mid-2019.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday stated the aforesaid during his talk with the residents of Chambarak town, and within the framework of the My Step alliance’s campaign rallies for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia.

“We are doing this so that people get a greater result from their work,” he added. “We will also reduce the interest rates on loans.”

In addition, Pashinyan informed that Armenia had received a major environmental grant, from which money will be allocated to those living near forests and environmental belts, so that they establish small businesses and cause as little damage as possible to forests in Armenia.
