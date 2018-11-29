News
Thursday
November 29
Acting Premier believes in “collective diligence of the Armenian nation”
Acting Premier believes in “collective diligence of the Armenian nation”
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

We will create an opportunity to work. I consider this degree of poverty to be a shame and a stigma on our country.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday said the aforementioned during his talk with the residents of Chambarak town, and within the framework of the My Step alliance’s campaign rallies for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia.

As per Pashinyan, within the next five years, poverty shall be eliminated in Armenia in two phases: First, extreme poverty shall be gotten rid of in the country.

“We will go along this ‘road’ stage by stage,” he said. “But those matters can be resolved solely through work.”

The acting PM also noted that he believed in the “collective diligence of the Armenian nation.”

“We [Armenians] are a creating people, a working people; we will take our country out of this pit of poverty,” Nikol Pashinyan added. “[But] we need to unite and work in order to take our country out of this situation.”
