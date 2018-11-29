Armenia acting PM: We will spend money returned from corrupt dealings, on the army

All corruption coils have been uncoiled, and they are being uncoiled.
Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday stated the aforesaid during his talk with the residents of Vardenis town, and within the framework of the My Step alliance’s campaign rallies for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia.
In his words, however, a certain amount of time is needed for this because these are procedures.
“All the [corruption] cases [in Armenia] will be solved,” he added.
Pashinyan pledged that the money, which was stolen from the state as a result of all those corrupt dealings, shall be returned.
“People, I want to get your permission so that we first of all spend the amounts returned from those corrupt dealings, on developing our armed forces,” Nikol Pashinyan added։ “Do you agree with it, or not?”