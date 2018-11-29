News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 29
USD
485.09
EUR
551.6
RUB
7.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.09
EUR
551.6
RUB
7.28
Show news feed
German police raid Deutsche Bank offices amid money laundering allegations
German police raid Deutsche Bank offices amid money laundering allegations
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Incidents

German police conducted searches on Thursday at the headquarters of the Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt amid money laundering allegations, the Independent reported

According to the source, investigators are looking for evidence of illegal transactions.

The investigation is ongoing.

“We confirm that the police are currently conducting an investigation at a number of our offices in Germany. The investigation relates to the Panama Papers. We will be issuing further details in due course. We are cooperating fully with the authorities,” a spokesperson for Deutsche Bank said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia marks Bank Worker’s Day
The country’s new national currency, the dram, was put into circulation on this day in 1993…
 Armenia new banknotes to be put into circulation as of Thursday (VIDEO)
On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the national currency, the dram...
 Ardshinbank is the winner of Eikon Award 2018 by Thomson Reuters
The Bank has won this nomination at the award ceremony of most active users of Thomson Reuters...
 Head of Ameriabank division: Armenia’s banking sector has not seen defaults for 16 years
Hovhannes Khachatryanv speaks about what makes Armenia’s banking sector different from that of Russia…
 Artsakh president meets with Armenia Central Bank chief
The discussion covered diverse issues on the development of banking in Artsakh...
 Unibank has decreased interest rates of unsecured business loans
From now on legal entities and private entrepreneurs will be qualified for “Unsecured+” business loans with an annual interest rate of 11%...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news