Citizen’s Decision party: Armenia elections again taking place without ideological fight

YEREVAN. – Elections in Armenia are again taking place without an ideological “fight.”

Artur Avagyan, an MP candidate nominated by the “Citizen’s Decision” Social Democratic Party, on Thursday told the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am, during his snap parliamentary election campaign march in capital city Yerevan.

In his words, the Citizen’s Decision party has tasked itself with introducing the element of an ideological and a program-based “fight” to the election campaign.

“All the political forces [in Armenia] practically seek to carry out their campaign by way of discrediting and ‘blackening’ the opponents,” Avagyan noted. “[But] our party differs by [the fact] that it refuses [to use] such a method of [political] ‘fight,’ and it calls on the other [political] forces to a more constructive debate.”

Presenting the platform of the Citizen’s Decision party, Artur Avagyan explained that the main items on this program were the social issues and the role of the state in resolving them.

He added that the state shall have a more active part in resolving the social issues.

Campaign season for the upcoming snap National Assembly (NA) election has gotten underway Monday in Armenia.

The campaign season will conclude on December 7, whereas December 8 is election silence day, and December 9—election day

Eleven political forces—two alliances and nine parties—are running for parliament.

As a result of this election, the NA seats will be distributed proportionally among the political forces that have passed the respective minimum thresholds: 5% for parties, and 7% for alliances.