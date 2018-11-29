News
Thursday
November 29
Expert: “My Step” bloc uses inefficient political technology
Expert: "My Step" bloc uses inefficient political technology
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – “My Step” bloc headed by acting PM Nikol Pashinyan is using an inefficient political technology, political analyst Vigen Hakobyan said.

According to him, the political technology used by the Republican Party of Armenia is more successful, given what goals it pursues, rather than the technology used by the “My Step” block.

Vigen Hakobyan noted that the choice of three phrases, which no one will remember, as a motto will have little effect on anyone.

“On the contrary, an attempt to differ from all other political forces in ‘black and white will give a more tangible effect,” he added.

The early parliamentary elections will be held on December 9.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
