Thursday
November 29
Acting PM: There shall not be hunger-stricken man in Armenia
Acting PM: There shall not be hunger-stricken man in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

I don’t know from where the [former ruling] RPA [Republican Party of Armenia] has decided that our government has decided to tax those heading for work abroad, and then it decided that, as a result of its demands, the government waived that idea.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday stated the aforesaid during his talk with the residents of Martuni town, and within the framework of the My Step alliance’s campaign rallies for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia.

In his words, no decision can be taken without the Prime Minister.

Also, he called on the Martuni residents who are working abroad.

“We pin hopes also on you in making an economic revolution [in Armenia],” Pashinyan said. “Come [to Martuni], make investments, create jobs so that people don’t emigrate [from Armenia], [so] that we uproot poverty in Armenia.

“The working people have no right to be poor. There shall not be a hunger-stricken man in Armenia.”
Հայերեն
