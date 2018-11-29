Mexico to open new migrants camp

The Mexican National Institute of Migration will open its second camp for migrants in the city of Tijuana on the border with the US, where at least eight thousand migrants from Central America have been gathered so far, RIA Novosti reported referring to local Debate newspaper.
According to chair of the state council on migrant affairs, an additional camp will be opened in the coming days as the number of migrants in the first camp has already exceeded the possibilities of accommodation.
A total of 8,000 immigrants from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador have concentrated in a refugee camp in the Tijuana region.
According to Mexican authorities they would react to the illegal actions of migrants and deport those who took part in the actions.