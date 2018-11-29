‘Gilets jaunes’ supporters intend to brick up entrances to French tax offices

Ten supporters of ‘gilets jaunes’ protest movement were detained in the north of France for trying to brick up entrances to regional tax offices, the Conversation reported.
The protests have been unfolded since November 17 against fuel price rises. Over 100 thousand people were participating in protests. The next action is scheduled for December 1.
French President Emmanuel Macron has already said that the authorities understand the concerns of people, but will not change course. According to him, there are plans to increase the cost of renewable energy and reduce the share of atomic energy by 50% by 2035.