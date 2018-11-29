News
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 485.09/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.04 from Wednesday, the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia informed.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 551.60 (up by AMD 4.42), that of one British pound totaled AMD 619.75 (up by AMD 0.63), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.28 (up by AMD 0.08) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 220.68, AMD 18,921.85 and AMD 12,960.28 respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
