Armenia Parliament speaker is presented IPA CIS Cooperation Medal

President of the National Assembly of Armenia, Ara Babloyan, has been awarded the Cooperation Medal of the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS).
Babloyan was presented this award at the IPA CIS Council meeting that was convened Thursday in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
IPA CIS and Russian Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko handed this highest IPA CIS award to Babloyan and congratulated him on behalf of his colleagues.