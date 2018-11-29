News
Friday
November 30
China’s ‘most beautiful criminal’ surrenders to police
China’s ‘most beautiful criminal’ surrenders to police
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

A woman dubbed China’s most beautiful criminal has surrendered, police in the country’s southwest announced on their social media account on Wednesday, SCMP reported.

Qingchen Jingjing, 19, and four alleged associates from a gang accused of scamming money out of customers in bars and tea-houses in the city of Mianyang, in Sichuan province, turned themselves in 12 days after arrest warrants were issued, the police said. Two other alleged gang members were still on the run.

Users of Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter, had suggested the wanted woman become a livestreamer after her mugshot went viral last week. “She must have seen the suggestions online, so she decided to spend a year in prison and become an influencer,” one person wrote after news of her surrender.

“Being beautiful is not your problem, but using your looks to commit illegal crimes is not right,” the local police’s Weibo account posted.
