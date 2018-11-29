News
Thursday
November 29
Orinats Yerkir party calls for compulsory health insurance
Orinats Yerkir party calls for compulsory health insurance
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

It is high time to introduce compulsory health insurance system in Armenia, the Orinats Yerkir party chair Arthur Baghdasaryan said during the campaign meeting on Thursday.

People were imposed to have a compulsory accumulated pension system, but they were not ready for this, he said adding that after elections he would insist on paying all the savings that citizens lost during the collapse of the USSR.

“We have already been able to return the savings to 212 thousand people,” said the head of the party, adding that another 250 thousand citizens are waiting for their payments.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
