European Parliament votes in favor of WTO reform

The European Parliament adopted on Thursday by an overwhelming majority a resolution calling for WTO reform and modernization, New Europe reported.
The European Parliament is in favor of the early modernization of the WTO, the statement said.
A total of 471 deputies voted for the adoption of the resolution, with 80 voting against.
The EU announced proposals on Monday for reforming the WTO appeal body, which will be presented to the organization’s General Council on 12 December. The project has already been agreed with Australia, India, Iceland, Canada, China, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea and Switzerland.
The EU proposes to indicate in which cases the Appeals Body members who leave their posts must complete the proceedings of the cases in which they work, as well as to ensure that these cases are settled within the 90-day period, and hold annual meetings of Appeals Body members with representatives of WTO member states to discuss the latest trends in global jurisprudence.