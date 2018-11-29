Armenian PM shows list of investment projects totally amounting to $589 million

Investment projects totally amounting to $589 million have launched in Armenia as of the moment, Armenia's acting Prime Minister, leader of My Step bloc Nikol Pashinyan stated during campaign in Gavar on Thursday.

“I have the list of investment projects with me, the implementation of which has already launched in Armenia, they totally cost $589 million,” the acting PM said.

Pashinyan stressed that his government will do everything for them to become reality.

“We will assist in the implementation of all the projects which will help economic revolution to happen in Armenia,” My Step bloc leader said.