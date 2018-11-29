NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 29.11.2018

The contract military serviceman, who had been trapped under snow nearby Kakhakn village in Gegharkunik Province, was found dead, acting Armenia’s PM Nikol Pashinyan, said during a campaign rally in Vardenis town.

He extended his condolences to all of his relatives, friends and close circles

The 911 emergency hotline on Tuesday received a report that a person—who was born in 1994—had been trapped under snow and rescuers were needed. The search and rescue operations, however, were halted due to the dark and adverse weather. On Wednesday morning operations were resumed.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

Welcoming the Armenian President’s visit to Germany, Angela Merkel said she has very good memories from her recent trip to Armenia and added that she was particularly impressed by the “TUMO” center for creative technologies.

Armenia sees Germany as an important political and economic partner and friend, President Sarkissian said.

The President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree to appoint Arman Kirakosyan was appointed as Armenia’s Ambassador to UK.

By another decree, Armen Papikyan was appointed as Armenia’s Ambassador to Austria.

The Court of Appeal rejected the motion of the defense team of Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan to recuse the judge.

The examination of the petition on changing second president's preventive measure continued on Thursday. The attorney said they are going to petition to the Constitutional Court to dispute the constitutionality of 2008 Criminal Code’s Article 300.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee postponed a vote on President Trump’s nomination of Earle Litzenberger to serve as Ambassador to Azerbaijan – amid growing concerns across Capitol Hill over a recent call by National Security Advisor John Bolton for U.S. arms sales to the increasingly reckless and aggressive Aliyev regime.

Mr. Litzenberger was the only one of 19 ambassadorial nominations to be postponed, very likely until next year, when the panel will hold its next business meeting, the Armenian National Committee of America reported and welcomed the move by the Senate Committee.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) on Thursday issued its new World Ranking.

Accordingly, the Armenian national squad headed by Amren Gyulbudaghyants are still 101st in the current FIFA standings.

Top ten includes Belgium, France, Brazil, Croatia, England, Portugal, Uruguay, Switzerland, Spain and Denmark.