Syrian Cuisine Center opens in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – An opening ceremony of “The Project for Creating Employment and Supporting Syrian-Armenian Refugees by Establishing a Cuisine Center in Yerevan” within the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects was held in Yerevan on Thursday.
Ani Balkhyan, the president of the center, told Armenian News- NEWS.am that it is a successful “for-profit” multi-food service business, while about 70 percent of the profits will be used to provide humanitarian relief assistance and employment opportunities to Syrian refugees and other vulnerable population in Armenia.
The governments of the US, Japan and Germany, the city of Houston, Texas have invested more than $ 200,000 in the project. GIZ has provided equipment and technical training to future staff, Parish Council of St. Kevork Armenian Apostolic Church in Houston (USA) has funded for purchasing the property, while numbers of partners and supporters have contributed to realize the establishment of the Middle Eastern Cuisine Center.