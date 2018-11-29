News
Attorney: Judge did not respond to statement on Kocharyan's December 1 arrest
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN.— Armenian second president’s attorney Robert Kocharyan quoted media publication alleging Kocharyan will be arrested on December 1 during the hearings on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, Hayk Alumyan said that, not being able to ask the judge a question on the matter, he made a statement and quoted media reports, adding that it would be highly desirable to know the reaction of the court.

“But he didn’t answer anything,” Alumyan said, adding that until now there were two such statements, and both were confirmed.

Asksed whether there is pressure on the court, the he has recently felt pressure on all the courts.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
