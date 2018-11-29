Armenian President: Armenia - Saxony-Anhalt friendship is based on history and culture

Armenia's President Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nune Sarkissian departed for Magdeburg, the capital of Saxony-Anhalt German state on the sidelines of his official visit in the Federal Republic of Germany, where he met with the Minister-President of the state Reiner Haseloff, the Armenian Presidential Office reported.

Reiner Haseloff welcomed the Armenian President’s visit to the state, noting that he is aware that Armen Sarkissian previously visited Magdeburg and is happy to again host him already in the position of the President.

“Our state has close ties with Armenia. Documents were signed on the cooperation between Armenia and Saxony-Anhalt. The Mesrop center for Armenian studies is operating in the Martin Luther university in the city of Halle which plays an important role for our ties. The agreement, which is signed today, will also contribute to strengthening our cooperation in education and science sectors”, Reiner Haseloff said.

In his turn the Armenian President said he is very happy to be hosted in Germany, particularly in this beautiful and historic state. “Germany has a major contribution to the world culture, and every time visiting here you take a small piece of this great heritage with you”, he said.

President Sarkissian said he visited Germany several times, also Magdeburg in 1980s as a Soviet scientist. “Armenia and Saxony-Anhalt are good friends. The source of our friendship and dialogue are history and culture, I hope science as well in the future. We highly appreciate the existence of the Mesrop center here. This is our small, but a very important presence in Germany. I am confident that we can do more together to expand and deepen the mutual partnership as there are good grounds for that”, the President said.

Armen Sarkissian invited Reiner Haseloff to visit Armenia to see one of the first observatories in the world which has a history of more than 4 thousand years.

During the meeting issues relating to the expansion of partnership in science, education and culture were also discussed. Reiner Haseloff and several ministers presented the partnership programs with Armenia and informed that currently school-children, student exchange programs are being implemented.

President Sarkissian proposed to expand the student exchange programs, by including the fields of information technologies, mathematics and physics. He said Armenia is interested in environmental issues as well.