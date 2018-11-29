Rosgosstrakh ex-vice-president arrested

The court in Moscow charged the former vice-president of the Rosgosstrakh group, Sergey Khachaturov with embezzlement, said the spokeswoman Ekaterina Krasnova.

Khachaturov will be detained until 16 June 2018, she said.

According to her, the court has already arrested Khachaturov in the spring of this year, while after considering the complaint of defenders in the presidium of the Moscow City Court, the case was submitted to the district court.

The decision of the court to select a preventive measure against Khachaturov was appealed by his lawyers to the Supreme Court of Russia.

According to the defense complaint, Khachaturov is being held in custody illegally.