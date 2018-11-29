Pashinyan: We registered precise results on Karabakh

YEREVAN. – Acting PM Nikol Pashinyan said his government has not halted the Karabakh talks, but registered precise results, and the evidence is relative peace we have today.

“Ceasefire regime was not respected to this extend during at least the last 15 years. However, this means nothing. We understand that Azerbaijan and we have different perception of the settlement of the Karabakh conflict. We are ready for exclusively peaceful resolution of the Karabakh conflict. But, we can hold talks on behalf of Armenia, not Nagorno-Karabakh. We believe Karabakh’s return to the negotiation table is very important in terms of final and peaceful solution,” Pashinyan said during his meeting with voters in Sevan.

Pashinyan emphasized he considers it to be previous authorities’ huge mistake to remove Karabakh from negotiation table.