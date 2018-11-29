Trump cancelled meeting with Putin after talks with Pompeo, Bolton

Trump cancels G20 meeting with Putin

Taliban attack in Kabul killed 6, including British national

It’s time to solve the issue – Armenian President answers the question of an Azerbaijani student

China’s ‘most beautiful criminal’ surrenders to police

Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Salome Zurabishvili

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 29.11.2018

European Parliament votes in favor of WTO reform

Nikol Pashinyan: CSTO secretary general issue not as essential as other issues

Pashinyan: We registered precise results on Karabakh

Philippine police officers sentenced to 40 years in jail for killing teen

Armenia 2nd president's trial to continue on December 3

Mexico to open new migrants camp

Armenian President: Armenia - Saxony-Anhalt friendship is based on history and culture

Syrian Cuisine Center opens in Yerevan

Come to senses and do your job, Pashinyan tells Karabakh leadership

Rosgosstrakh ex-vice-president arrested

Armenian PM shows list of investment projects totally amounting to $589 million

Attorney: Judge did not respond to statement on Kocharyan's December 1 arrest

‘Gilets jaunes’ supporters intend to brick up entrances to French tax offices

Armenia Parliament speaker is presented IPA CIS Cooperation Medal

Orinats Yerkir party calls for compulsory health insurance

German police raid Deutsche Bank offices amid money laundering allegations

Armenia acting PM’s spouse takes part in event dedicated to Spitak earthquake memory

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Trump is going to find what happened between Russia and Ukraine in Azov Sea

Acting PM: There shall not be hunger-stricken man in Armenia

Poland's first nuclear power plant expected to start operating in 2033

Armenian football squad manager’s car broken into

Expert: “My Step” bloc uses inefficient political technology

Citizen’s Decision party: Armenia elections again taking place without ideological fight

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Soldier trapped under snow was found dead

Demonstrators protest against G20 summit in Argentina

Kremlin: Washington confirms Putin-Trump meeting

Armenia 2nd President’s attorney: Prosecutor General is perhaps attempting to correct mistakes

Armenia’s Ambassador hands over credentials to King Willem-Alexander (PHOTO)

Saudi Arabia, US sign $15 billion deal for THAAD missiles

Armenia acting PM: We will spend money returned from corrupt dealings, on the army

Melania Trump lights National Christmas Tree

Artsakh: Azerbaijan is playing with fate of people, world community is silent

Bright Armenia: Relations with EU must reach strategic level

Acting Premier believes in “collective diligence of the Armenian nation”

Armenia police publicize number of citizens eligible to vote in early election

Armenia’s Pashinyan pledges to exempt microbusinesses from taxes

Senate committee delays vote on US ambassador to Baku

Russian drunk driver causes major accident in Armenia, he is injured

Armenia acting PM-led My Step alliance MP candidates are in Gegharkunik Province

Ambassador to mayor: Lebanese youth are coming to Yerevan increasingly often

Newspaper: CSTO final “game” to be played in forthcoming session

US woman trying to raise $16,000 for Armenia stray dogs

Salome Zurabishvili wins Georgia presidential election

Pompeo: No direct reporting connecting Saudi crown prince to order to murder Khashoggi

Mattis: Saudi Arabia plays fundamental role in maintaining security in Middle East

Turkey risks expulsion from the U.S.-led F-35 program

UN chief willing to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit

Armenian President meets with Angela Merkel

UK to be poorer after Brexit

Pompeo: Downgrading US-Saudi ties would be 'grave mistake'

Exit polls: Salome Zurabishvili wins Georgia’s presidential elections

Kerch Strait incident not changing Germany's stance on Nord Stream-2

China's Xi Jinping: We are at a crossroads

Kocharyan’s defense team's going to apply to Constitutional Court

2 injured in Armenia shooting

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 28.11.2018

Azerbaijani media posts interview with Arsen Baghdasaryan

Iran should increase its military capability and readiness to ward off enemies

Aram Sargsyan: Armenia should deepen relations with NATO

Armenia has new ambassador to UK

Germany, France rejects proposal to toughen sanctions on Moscow

Kocharyan’s defense team's petition rejected by Court of Appeal

UK court rejects extradition of Turkish suspect in FETO case

Armenia appoints new ambassador to Austria

ARF candidate Bagrat Yesayan withdraws from race

PABSEC General Assembly 53th meeting scheduled for June 2019 in Baku

Putin: Trump is set to work, but common ground should be found

Pashinyan: Serzh Sargsyan's brother ready to return $30 million to state budget

Armenia Prosecutor General: Some judgements on March 1 case may be revised

Dollar drops slightly in Armenia

Parliament speaker briefs Turkmenistan delegation on newborn screening in Armenia

'We' bloc: Gas, electricity prices can be reduced significantly

Armenia chief compulsory enforcement officer heads to Paris

Armenia acting PM: 2 roads connecting to Georgia will be brought to excellent shape in 1.5 years

Putin plans to talk with Saudi Crown Prince at G20 Summit

Police detain foreigner who illegally entered Armenia with false documents

Queensland evacuated due to wildfires

Kocharyan's attorney: Hearings start with gross violations

Armenia President meets with heads of several leading German companies

Erdogan: Using national currencies in international trade will break shackles

2nd round of Georgian presidential elections kicks off

EU ambassador: EU backs transitional justice reform

Kocharyan's lawyer: We do not oppose presence of Attorney General

Armenia Acting First Deputy PM: We spoke about CSTO Secretary General’s matter too

Armenia official: Transitional justice is not a medieval court

Armenia National Security Service chief: There are people who are carrying out preparations for buying votes

Armenia acting PM: Matter regarding Karen Ghazaryan, who is in captivity in Azerbaijan, is not simple issue

“We” alliance holds meeting in Shirak province

Head of special service: Over 1,000 interrogations conducted in March 1 criminal case

Train car-shack destroyed by fire in Armenia village, burnt dead body found inside

Armenia’s Attorney General: Kocharyan has to remain in custody

Justice Ministry: Armenia closely cooperates with Europe in human rights