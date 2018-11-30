Southwest Airlines agent mocks 5-year-old epileptic girl named Abcde

A Southwest Airlines agent has been shamed for laughing at a five-year-old epileptic girl who is named Abcde as she boarded a flight earlier this month, Daily Mail reported.
Traci Redford, the girl's mother, spoke out about their experience on Wednesday.
She told how the unidentified Southwest agent ridiculed her daughter as they boarded a flight at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, on November 4 after she handed over their boarding pass.
They were flying home to El Paso, Texas, at the time.
Not only did she laugh loudly at the gate, but the agent also uploaded a photograph of the boarding pass onto Facebook to share with friends.
Traci said Abcde was upset and confused by the incident.