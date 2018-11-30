Accusations against Saudi crown prince to be discussed during G20 summit?

Argentine President Mauricio Macri said on Thursday that accusations against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman relating to war crimes and the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi may be discussed during the G20 summit, which starts on Friday, Reuters reported.
“Regarding the crown prince, who is attending this summit, Saudi Arabia is a permanent member of the G20. And, as such, he is attending,” Macri said. “This issue, which has impacted the world, is on the table and it may come out in bilateral meetings or not, or in the G20 agenda.”
On October 2, The Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi had entered the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, to validate documents, but had gone missing. It was argued that he was killed there for writing articles that criticize Riyadh. Saudi Arabia, however, had denied these accusations claiming that the journalist had disappeared after leaving the consulate. But subsequently, Riyadh confirmed that Khashoggi was killed at the consulate.