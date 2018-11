One person has died after a tragic road accident Thursday, in Aragatsotn Province of Armenia.

At 11:30pm, a vehicle crashed into a concrete section of the North-South Highway being constructed—on the Yerevan-Gyumri motorway, and rolled several times, shamshyan.com reported.

The driver was found dead outside the vehicle, in a gorge, and about 20 meters from the crash site.

Police are trying to identify this person.