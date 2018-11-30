News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 30
USD
485.23
EUR
551.76
RUB
7.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.23
EUR
551.76
RUB
7.26
Show news feed
Nicolas Aznavour: I’m actively learning Armenian
Nicolas Aznavour: I’m actively learning Armenian
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Nicolas Aznavour, one of the sons of the legendary French Armenian artist, the late Charles Aznavour, was in Moscow. And he told the Russian-Armenian Information Agency (Rusarminfo) why he has decided to move to Armenia, and how he feels in his ancestral homeland.

Nicolas, who grew up in Switzerland, has been in Armenia numerous times. But it was this year that he made his final decision to move to the country.

“I love Yerevan, I like it, it’s comfortable there,” Nicolas Aznavour said regarding the capital city of Armenia.

But the main difficulty which he has faced in Armenia is his not knowing the Armenian language.

“Now I’m actively learning Armenian,” he said. “However, the Armenian language is very complicated, but I’m managing to speak [it] little by little. [And] by living in Yerevan, I can accelerate my [Armenian-language] learning.”

“I’m Armenian, and that’s not a subject for discussion,” added Nicolas Aznavour, who has Swedish roots from his mother’s side. “Perhaps, I don’t look like an Armenian in appearance, but there is a saying in French: ‘The clothes you wear don’t make you who you are;’ it truly is so.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Co-creator of Marvel comics, Stan Lee dead at 95
The legendary comic book author died at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles...
 Armenia's acting PM's wife visits Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
The famous actor received Mrs. Hakobyan with great joy...
 Armenia's legendary weightlifter Yuri Vardanyan will be buried on November 13
He will be buried in the Komitas military pantheon...
 Turkey bids farewell to Ara Güler to Armenian melodies (PHOTO)
Güler was buried at the Armenian cemetery of Sisli...
 Armenian PM sends condolence letter on occasion of demise of Joseph Kobzon
I extent my sincere condolence to the family, friends and relatives of Joseph Kobzon...
 Austrian FM ‘didn’t expect’ Putin to actually turn up at her wedding
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news