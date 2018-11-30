US Senate passes resolution condemning Russia action in Kerch Strait

The US Senate cleared a resolution Thursday night condemning Russia’s “provocative actions” against Ukraine, after Moscow seized three of the country’s ships in the Kerch Strait, The Hill reported.
The Senate cleared the non-binding resolution, which was spearheaded by Senators Ron Johnson and Chris Murphy, by unanimous consent.
“Today, the Senate took action and sent a clear message to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin that his government’s aggression against Ukraine in the Sea of Azov will not be tolerated,” Murphy said. “We strongly condemn any military action taken by Russia to unilaterally rewrite international rules.”
Johnson added that Putin was “testing the West,” and that he was “pleased the Senate spoke with one voice to reaffirm our support for the Ukrainian people, the Ukrainian government, and Ukraine’s territorial integrity.”
Ukraine is accusing Russia of capturing three of its vessels and 24 crewmembers off the coast of Crimea. Moscow has countered that the boats were operating unlawfully in its territorial waters.