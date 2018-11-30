News
Friday
November 30
News
Shots fired in Yerevan, there are injured (PHOTOS)
Shots fired in Yerevan, there are injured (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – According to preliminary information, shots were fired Thursday evening, at the courtyard of a building in capital city Yerevan, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am; two people were injured.

Immediately after the incident, a Yerevan resident who was born in 1981, and a man who was born in 1984 were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The Investigative Committee has filed a criminal case on charges of illegally carrying weapons, and attempted murder.

The investigation is in progress.

Also, measures are taken to ascertain the circumstances behind this incident, and to find the suspect(s) who committed this crime.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
