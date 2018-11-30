News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 30
USD
485.09
EUR
551.6
RUB
7.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.09
EUR
551.6
RUB
7.28
Show news feed
Armenia acting PM-led My Step alliance MP candidates are in Kotayk Province
Armenia acting PM-led My Step alliance MP candidates are in Kotayk Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The My Step alliance’s MP candidates, led by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday are meeting with voters in Kotayk Province, and within the framework of their campaign rallies for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia.

The My Step campaign team has kicked off today’s campaign rallies from Hrazdan town. Subsequently, they will be in Charentsavan, Yeghvard, Nor Hachn, and Abovyan towns.

Pashinyan has taken a leave until December 5, to take part in the election campaign of this alliance.

Nikol Pashinyan, acting First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction Head Lena Nazaryan are the top three, respectively, on the electoral list of My Step alliance.

Campaign season for the upcoming snap National Assembly (NA) election has gotten underway Monday in Armenia.

The campaign season will conclude on December 7, whereas December 8 is election silence day, and December 9—election day

Eleven political forces—two alliances and nine parties—are running for parliament.

As a result of this election, the NA seats will be distributed proportionally among the political forces that have passed the respective minimum thresholds: 5% for parties, and 7% for alliances.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Russia concerned that pro-Westerners will dominate next Armenia parliament
Including the Deputy Minister of Diaspora...
 Come to senses and do your job, Pashinyan tells Karabakh leadership
The spokesperson for the Karabakh president has to comment on the words...
 Armenian PM shows list of investment projects totally amounting to $589 million
Pashinyan stressed that his government will do everything for them to become reality...
 Orinats Yerkir party calls for compulsory health insurance
“We have already been able to return the savings to 212 thousand people…
 Acting PM: There shall not be hunger-stricken man in Armenia
The working people have no right to be poor…
 Expert: “My Step” bloc uses inefficient political technology
Vigen Hakobyan noted that the choice of three phrases will have little effect...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news