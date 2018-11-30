News
Friday
November 30
Citizen’s Decision party: Armenia ex-ruling party is being drawn into next parliament
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Against the backdrop of the conflict with the current ruling My Step alliance, the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is constantly mentioned, and therefore artificially enabling the RPA to enter the next National Assembly (NA).

Suren Sahakyan, who heads the electoral list of the “Citizen’s Decision” Social Democratic Party, stated about the aforesaid at a press conference on Friday.

In his words, it would be better if the debates between political forces were to move to the ideological arena.

“Everyone should have equal opportunities,” Sahakyan noted. “When the clear favorite [My Step alliance] reflects on solely one [political] force [RPA] during debates, its [the RPA’s] ‘weight’ increases.

“The [current] political debates [in Armenia] are taking place within these two forces. [But] in terms of economic policy, these forces don’t differ [from one another] in any way.”

Suren Sahakyan, Artak Kirakosyan, and Ruzanna Torozyan are the top three on the electoral list of the newly-formed “Citizen’s Decision” Social Democratic Party. The members of this political force are primarily former civil activists.

Campaign season for the upcoming snap NA election has gotten underway Monday in Armenia.

The campaign season will conclude on December 7, whereas December 8 is election silence day, and December 9—election day

Eleven political forces—two alliances and nine parties—are running for parliament.

As a result of this election, the NA seats will be distributed proportionally among the political forces that have passed the respective minimum thresholds: 5% for parties, and 7% for alliances.
