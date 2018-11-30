Russian MP: There is certain pause in the settlement of Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN. – There is a certain pause in the settlement of Karabakh conflict, Russian MP Konstantin Zatulin told reporters in Yerevan during the first plenary session of the Lazarev Club.

“I do not know whether it is justified, but most likely senior politicians are assessing the fact that election is pending in Armenia. As I see it, the Karabakh settlement stands in line,” said Zatulin, first deputy chairman of Russian Duma’s committee on the CIS and European integration affairs.

Zatulin emphasized that by the agenda of the Lazarev Club they want to draw attention to the fact that the Karabakh conflict cannot anyhow be placed on hold: “Nagorno-Karabakh and security situation over Karabakh are very important and are connected not to Karabakh only, but Armenia”.