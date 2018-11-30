News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 30
USD
485.23
EUR
551.76
RUB
7.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.23
EUR
551.76
RUB
7.26
Show news feed
Russian MP: Developments over CSTO Secretary General is not a standard situation
Russian MP: Developments over CSTO Secretary General is not a standard situation
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The developments over CSTO Secretary General is not a standard situation, Russian MP Konstantin Zatulin told reporters on Yerevan.

The situation was not envisaged by the CSTO Charter, and the rules, in fact, will be created given this precedent, Zatulin said.

Armenia is working to retain the post of the CSTO Secretary General after Yur Khachaturov was recalled. This resulted in a controversy between Yerevan and Minsk. The sides are expected to find a solution to the problem during the summit in Saint Petersburg on December 6.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lieutenant General: CSTO has to perform its function
“There is a kind of policy that varies slightly based on the military and political situation in the Caucasus...
 Nikol Pashinyan: CSTO secretary general issue not as essential as other issues
Unlike previous authorities we are not going to remain silent and adjust to the situation...
 Newspaper: CSTO final “game” to be played in forthcoming session
Armenia’s acting PM will definitely attend this event…
 Armenia Acting First Deputy PM: We spoke about CSTO Secretary General’s matter too
With Belarus president, during the narrow panel meeting between the PMs of the EAEU member countries…
 Russian ambassador: All problems within CSTO have to be solved on basis of consensus
He did not comment on possible appointment of Armenia's representative...
 Pashinyan about CSTO situation: This is a serious challenge
For us it is not that acceptable and not clear why our allies are selling weapons to an adversary...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news