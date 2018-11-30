Russian MP: Developments over CSTO Secretary General is not a standard situation

YEREVAN. – The developments over CSTO Secretary General is not a standard situation, Russian MP Konstantin Zatulin told reporters on Yerevan.
The situation was not envisaged by the CSTO Charter, and the rules, in fact, will be created given this precedent, Zatulin said.
Armenia is working to retain the post of the CSTO Secretary General after Yur Khachaturov was recalled. This resulted in a controversy between Yerevan and Minsk. The sides are expected to find a solution to the problem during the summit in Saint Petersburg on December 6.