Bright Armenia party: Form such power that we no longer have to block roads, stage demonstrations
Bright Armenia party: Form such power that we no longer have to block roads, stage demonstrations
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Form such a power that we no longer have to block roads, stage demonstrations, and throw the country into diverse shocks. 

Bright Armenia party Chairman Edmon Marukyan, who heads the electoral list of this political force and who is also a member of the “Way Out” Faction at the National Assembly, on Friday urged the aforementioned to voters in Ashtarak town, and within the framework of their campaign rallies for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in the country.

“If we don’t have strong communities, we can’t have a strong state,” Marukyan said, in particular. “As a result of institutional development, we will no longer need revolutions.

“Our people are waiting for changes by us; such changes that they live better today than they lived yesterday.”

The Bright Armenia party leader stressed that December 9—the election day—shall become the end of all kinds of addresses, and they shall work day and night—from that day on.

“We have to engage in the country’s stabilization, the development of its economy,” Edmon Marukyan added. “As a result, let’s begin to resolve our problems.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
